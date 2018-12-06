Critical clash carries big ramifications

PIVOTAL CLASH: Coffs Colts player Matt Rose is looking forward to the game against Sawtell.

Cricket: A pivotal clash will take place between Sawtell and Coutts-Coffs Colts in round seven of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League this Saturday.

The sides may be on opposite ends of the ladder, but a win for either will carry significant ramifications.

A victory for Sawtell will solidify their spot on top heading into the Christmas break, while a win for Colts will fire them back into finals contention.

"You're always going to get a hard game from Sawtell, they've got some class players,” Colts player Matt Rose said.

"But if you get your three or four big wickets you're halfway there.”

Rose was quick to pinpoint who the most desired scalp of the Sawtell side was.

"Trent Mitchell is the big wicket, he's the key to their side because if he gets away it can be very hard to get him out.

"He's so explosive and he's been doing it for years.”

The Colts are currently in rebuilding phase, but Rose said if the team can piece together their first choice eleven they could beat anyone on their day in the one-day format.

"I just think with the young fellas it's a learning experience,” Rose said.

"They've got to work on batting through for longer and placing a bit more value on their wicket.

"We're putting in place steps to nurture our young bowlers and develop them so we'll be a force to be reckoned with in the future.

"Everyone's upbeat and having a fun season, so we'll look to keep that going.”

The game is being played at Richardson Park Sawtell and begins at 1.30pm.