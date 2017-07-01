Crime watch and police news on the Coffs Coast

A FURTHER charge has been laid following two shootings at Nambucca Heads last year.

On Friday, December 16, a then 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder, in relation to the Raleigh St shooting.

He appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court the next day, where he was refused bail.

On Tuesday the man was also charged with shooting a firearm at a dwelling with disregard to safety, in connection to the Palmer St incident.

On October 28, police responded after a shot was fired into a home on Palmer St at Nambucca Heads.

Less than a fortnight later police were called to Raleigh St after a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to hospital but later released. The man remains in custody.

NAMBUCCA SHOOTINGS: Police release images relating to Nambucca Heads investigations. NSW Police

A MAN has been arrested and charged after allegedly soliciting child abuse material online from a teenage girl.

Police will allege the man engaged online with a 14-year-old girl over a number of months, sending and requesting indecent material.

The man, from Boambee East, was being online investigated by detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command, who executed a search warrant on the man's home on Tuesday.

Detectives seized a number of items from the premises.

The 54-year-old man was placed under arrest and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with use carriage service to solicit child abuse material and use carriage service to send indecent material to a child under 18 years old.

The man was refused bail.

He appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday.

A 54-year-old Boambee East man was arrested this week. Trevor Veale

ON THURSDAY officers from the Coffs/Clarence LAC and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

The event begins at 10am on Thursday at "Hyde", on the corner of Hyde and Church Sts, Bellingen.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about police work.

Coffs Clarence Police this week dedicated a room of the Coffs Harbour Police Station in memory of the late Phil 'Jaco' Jacobson APM.

Jaco was remembered as a dedicated family man, community leader and decorated former police officer who served 41 years in the NSW Police Force.

In 2009, Phil was awarded an Australian Police Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours for his work as a domestic violence liaison officer.

He was also a long-serving member of the Sawtell Surf Club, the Sawtell Golf Club, Apex and the Sawtell Panthers.

Each year the Perpetual Phil Jacobson Golf Day is held as a fundraiser for the surf club and Sawtell Panthers.