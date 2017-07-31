25°
Crime Watch: Arrests, public appeals and warrants

31st Jul 2017 5:30 AM Updated: 5:30 AM

Matt Deans

Pair arrested over pharmacy break and enters

POLICE have charged a man and a woman over two pharmacy break and enters.

A pharmacy on Park Beach Rd was broken into on Thursday at 9.30pm.

Police said the offenders attempted to steal a large amount of pharmaceutical drugs, but fled empty handed.

Less than four hours later a pharmacy on Bowra Street in Urunga was broken into and a large amount of pharmaceutical drugs were stolen.

Police started an investigation and on Saturday afternoon executed a search warrant at a home on South St in Urunga.

During the search police allegedly recovered a large quantity medicines.

A 24-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested at the address.

They were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and both charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter.

They were both granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on August 21.

 

Reported approach on child at Toormina

POLICE are appealing for information following a child approach in Toormina.

Just after 8am on Friday, a 12-year-old boy was walking along Cavanba Rd when he was approached by an unknown man.

The man tried to speak to the boy, and when the boy ignored the man, he got in his car and began to drive away.

The man then conducted a u-turn and stopped beside the boy twice more, asking him if he wanted a lift to school.

The boy refused the offer and the unknown man left the area.

Police were alerted to the incident and started inquiries.

Police would like to speak to a man described as being of Caucasian appearance who was driving a maroon Holden station wagon which is described as having damage to the driver's door and yellow number plates.

 

Police appeal to catch armed robber

POLICE are appealing for information to assist with an investigation into an armed robbery.

A man armed with a knife entered the BP service station on Ocean Parade about 4pm on Sunday, July 2.

He threatened staff and fled with money and cigarettes. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police would like to speak to the man captured in the CCTV image, described as being of Caucasian appearance, in his 20s, of slim build about about 175cm tall.

At the time he was wearing a white hat, black pants and hoodie and white undershirt.

Police would also like to speak to two men who spoke with the armed man before the incident.

Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said it wasn't believed the two men were involved in the robbery.

 

Can you help police catch these people?

COFFS Clarence police have released mugshots of two people who are wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police are appealing to the public for information to locate:

 

WANTED: Callum McIvor
WANTED: Callum McIvor NSW Police

Callum McIvor, 38, who is wanted on one outstanding warrant relating to supply of a prohibited drug.

Police said McIvor is known to frequent the North Coast.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 195cm-200cm tall, of slim build, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

 

WANTED: Tahlia Purnell.
WANTED: Tahlia Purnell. NSW Police

Police are also appealing to locate Tahlia Purnell, 25, who is wanted on two outstanding warrants relating to the supply of a prohibited drug and shoplifting.

She is known to frequent the North Coast.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160cm-170cm tall, of slim build, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

 

Speedster stopped by police twice in hour

A MOTORIST was clocked by highway patrol doing 193kmh in a 110kmh zone on the M1 Pacific Highway at Clybucca last Friday.

Police said a blue Honda Accord headed north on the highway was detected speeding around 11.40am.

The overseas driver was issued with an infringement notice for speeding more than 45km/h and drive in a right lane at a speed limit over 80km/h.

The motorists driving privileges in NSW were suspended on the spot, but police stopped the same vehicle an hour later further along the highway and issued the driving with a field court attendance notice for driving while suspended.

 

Police launch Missing Persons Week 2017

NEW statistics show teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15 are reported missing to NSW Police more than any other age group.

The year's Missing Persons Week campaign 'Still waiting for you to come home' highlights the high number of young people reported missing to police each year and the impact on the family and friends.

In 2016, 13 to 15-year-olds accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the 10,909 missing person reports made to police.

So far in this year, there have been 5,790 missing persons reports, of which 49% are under 18.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast coffs coast advocate crime crime watch nsw police police news

Local Partners

