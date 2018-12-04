Crime spree targets local streets, businesses

STOLEN GOODS: Police are seeking the rightful owners of property stolen from cars in Sawtell.

THREE juveniles have been arrested and two offenders remain at large after yet another spate of thefts to strike the Coffs Coast.

In the early hours of Friday morning, two separate incidents saw several cars and businesses broken into in Sawtell.

Three young individuals are alleged to have stolen property from cars parked on the streets of the town, with the crime spree taking place from Boronia St to Bonville Waters Dr.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly encouraged locals living in the area to report whether they had been a victim of theft that night as officers were attempting to return the stolen goods found on the young offenders to rightful owners.

"These three young people who were arrested for breaking into cars at Sawtell had property on them including cash, alcohol, perfume - easily transportable items,” he said.

"So if anyone has been a victim of theft they should be giving us a call. We encourage people to report crime at all times.”

Insp O'Reilly said on the same night a separate and unrelated incident saw two individuals break into a number of Sawtell businesses.

"We had what appeared to be two other people, working independently of the three juveniles, who have broken into some of the shops,” he said.

Police are yet to identify these offenders.

The Sawtell crime sprees took place just days after The Advocate reported several cars and homes on the Northern Beaches had been targeted by thieves.