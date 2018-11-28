Crime spree rocks the Northern Beaches

Some cars has their windows smashed and one was stolen. FILE PHOTO

Some cars has their windows smashed and one was stolen. FILE PHOTO JULIAN SMITH

CARS and homes on the Northern Beaches were targeted by thieves in the early hours of Tuesday morning in a highly concentrated crime spree.

Some cars had their doors pried open, others had their windows smashed but unfortunately many were left unlocked giving thieves easy access.

The bold thieves also entered a number of premises (a home in Safety Beach and Corindi Beach and a business in Mullaway) stealing handbags, wallets and ipads during the spree.

Coffs Clarence Crime Manager Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly said approximately 12 break ins have been reported to police in the Safety, Corindi and Mullaway Beach areas between midnight Monday and around 4am on Tuesday.

"The community needs to be aware there are people out there willing to walk up and try a car door and take whatever is inside. Or prepared to enter your house for short period of time and take small portable equipment. People need to be safety concious with securing valuables.

"Cash, wallets and cards to use for pay wave fraud were taken and small items like tablets. Some of the cars they've entered they've stolen nothing - it's not good the cars were broken into, but it's good to see people not securing items in their cars."

A car was also stolen from Safety Beach during the same period - a white Toyota Hilux registration CG51QE.

Snr Sgt O'Reilly believes it is the same group of people operating together and police are following up on a lead from a member of the public.

"We are really focussed on trying to identify and arrest offenders involved in this crime at the moment and we will continue with all the resources we have until these people are arrested.

"We would encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity or sees people who don't belong in an area, or cars slowly cruising around to let us know. If you see something actually happening that's when you call triple 0 but general information can go through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

The break ins have left residents angry and fearful, with many taking to social media to express their feelings.

'I hate going to sleep knowing this! Hope they're caught soon,' Karly Morrison posted on the Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches - What's happening Facebook page.

'It makes me so angry/sad that soooo many had this happen to them last night,' Jessica Balnave wrote on Tuesday.

A spate of similar offences occurred earlier this month across the Coffs Harbour, Toormina and Sawtell area.

"We don't think it's the same group - we think we've got various groups operating in the area. They're opportunistic and out in our community, looking for opportunities to steal from good folk."