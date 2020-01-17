Menu
CRIME SCENE: Police were spotted along Yamba Rd, Maclean on Friday.
Crime

Crime scene established near Clarence River

Kathryn Lewis
Jarrard Potter
,
17th Jan 2020 2:28 PM
A CRIME scene was established in Maclean this morning, with police divers expected to undertake a vehicle recovery operation in the Clarence River tomorrow morning.

Coffs/Clarence Police District acting duty officer Darren Williams said a member of the community alerted police to the presence of suspected debris near a tree in an area beside the Clarence River outside Maclean on Friday morning.

"They've approached police and let them know they've found it, we've come down and had a look at it, and subsequently set up a crime scene," A/Insp Williams said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence crime
Grafton Daily Examiner

