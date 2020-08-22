Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Crime scene established as woman found dead

Amber Hooker
22nd Aug 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 8:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 8:50AM: A crime scene has been established at the Petrie Creek Bridge, nearby the Nambour RSL carpark.

A white sheet can be seen over what appears to be the woman's body, and a marquee set up above it.

Detectives and forensics teams in blue scrubs and face masks are on scene.

Police are diverting traffic from the stretch of coronation Ave where the crime scene has been established.
Police are diverting traffic from the stretch of coronation Ave where the crime scene has been established.

Police are diverting traffic from the stretch of Coronation Ave where the crime scene has been established.

Nearby businesses in the former Coles centre are open, and staff said while police had talked to them they would not comment.

The carpark underneath has been taped off.

Reporter Amber Hooker was on scene about 9am and said there was a strong police presence including uniformed forensics, detectives and plain and marked vehicles.

She said Saturday morning traffic was starting to pick up but "flowing" well thanks to police diversions.
 

INITIAL: A crime scene has been established in Nambour after a woman was found dead in the early hours of Saturday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were called to the location, nearby the Nambour RSL, about 1.30am.

He said the RSL was not related to the incident.

Police officers and forensics remain on scene.

Members of the public have reported police have blocked nearby roads.

Queensland Police Service is expected to provide more information later on Saturday.

crime police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark sightings close Mid North Coast beaches

        Premium Content Shark sightings close Mid North Coast beaches

        News Some beaches on the Mid North Coast will be closed for 48 hours.

        Former teacher jailed for raping intoxicated teen at party

        Premium Content Former teacher jailed for raping intoxicated teen at party

        News The man told the victim “you’re so unconscious” during the assault.

        Assaults, break-ins and more: This week in Local Court

        Premium Content Assaults, break-ins and more: This week in Local Court

        News Here are some matters that were finalised at Coffs court.

        WINTER WONDERLAND: Where the snow’s falling this weekend

        Premium Content WINTER WONDERLAND: Where the snow’s falling this weekend

        News If you feel like a drive, a blast of cold air will bring some snow falls over the...