Emergency services on scene of vehicle entering river
News

Crime scene established after car enters river

Jarrard Potter
by
24th Sep 2018 6:39 PM | Updated: 7:29 PM

A CRIME scene has been established at a boat ramp in Maclean this evening following reports a vehicle entered the Clarence River.

Emergency services were called to the boat ramp near the Maclean Court House at McNaughton Place just before 4.30pm this afternoon after a vehicle was seen to enter the water.

Emergency services workers wait at the scene where a car entered the river near the courthouse in Maclean.
A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed that a crime scene was established this afternoon.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District attended the scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police services, including NSW Police divers, tomorrow morning.

Police inquiries are continuing.

Grafton Daily Examiner

