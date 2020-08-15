Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Crime

Crime scene declared after IGA fire

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have declared a crime scene at an East Brisbane IGA after a blaze broke out in the business in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the IGA on the corner of Lytton Road and Manilla Street about 5am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman fire investigators are on scene and specialists are conducting gas readings in neighbouring businesses.

The supermarket is on the ground floor of a multi-level retail and residential complex.

All occupants were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Crime scene declared after IGA fire

arson crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The sinister secrets of William Tyrrell's town

        The sinister secrets of William Tyrrell's town

        Crime The tiny town where William Tyrrell went missing attracted sex offenders “like mosquitoes”, the former top detective in charge of the case has revealed.

        What went wrong in the William Tyrrell case?

        Premium Content What went wrong in the William Tyrrell case?

        Crime Gary Jubelin recalls problems surrounding the William Tyrrell case

        LIVE RUGBY: Harbour Knights v Armidale Barbarians

        Premium Content LIVE RUGBY: Harbour Knights v Armidale Barbarians

        Rugby Union Can Coffs’ newest rugby side continue their winning ways? Watch the match right...

        Familiar foes face off as AFL North Coast nears business end

        Premium Content Familiar foes face off as AFL North Coast nears business end

        AFL Saints look to bounce back after first defeat of the season to Tigers while...