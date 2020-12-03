Crime scene after woman shot at home
Police have declared a crime scene at a Burpengary East home after a woman was allegedly shot this afternoon.
A Queensland Police spokesman said emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 1pm.
Police are still on scene and a crime scene has been established.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics and a critical care unit were called to a home.
She said a woman in her 20s had sustained a "significant arm injury" and had been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.
Just one patient was treated by paramedics.
