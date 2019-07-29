CRIME REPORT: Spike in juvenile offenders

Local police have noticed a spike in juvenile offenders active in the area.

COFFS Harbour police have noticed a spike in the number of juvenile offenders in the past few weeks.

"Some of them are just kids between thirteen and fifteen we've noticed in recent times; particularly around Sawtell, Toormina and Boambee East," acting Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly said.

Offences have mainly been break and enters into homes and cars.

Police will continue to target these areas.

"Break and enters are always a focus for us. You don't want somebody breaking into your house - it's your castle," Insp. O'Reilly said.

In relation to juvenile offenders he says there are a number of targeted programs from fitness classes at the PCYC through to outreach programs designed by specially trained School Liaison Police officers.

"We try to divert juveniles away from the criminal justice system as much as possible but some kidds just don't take that chance and unfortunately they wind up back before the courts."

Insp O'Reilly was also keen to set the record straight in relation to a recent hit and run.

Just after 1.15am on June 23, Robert Denne was returning home from a night out at a pub in town. As he headed towards the city centre mall to get a taxi he was struck by a B-double on the Pacific Highway.

As a result, Mr Denne received four fractures in his foot, stitches in his head and severe bruising over his legs and arms and spent four days in hospital.

While Insp. O'Reilly can not comment on the ongoing investigation he refuted Mr Denne's claim that polic handling of the incident was "pretty ordinary" as they hadn't spoken to him.

"That is not true - the police have spoken with him on a number of occassions," Insp O'Reilly said.

In coming weeks police will be on the look out for the innevitable increase in assaults as we head into the warmer months.

"In winter we see a decrease in the number of assaults but now we are coming out the other side and days are getting warmer with people out and about we will see a rise in the number of assaults."