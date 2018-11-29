Crime off the rails, police blitz on northern line

RAIL BLITZ: Transport police supported by Coffs Clarence officers have started a four-day campaign carrying out intelligence work on the North Coast XPT services.

POLICE are staging a crime blitz on passenger trains travelling between Sydney and Brisbane on the northern lines.

Officers are set to target anti-social behaviour and transport-related offences.

NSW Police Transport Command's Detective Superintendent Paul Devaney said the operation, which started on Thursday night will continue through to Sunday.

"Police officers travelling on the XPT services will be supported by officers in vehicles during this time as they target crime and anti-social behaviour," Det. Supt. Paul Devaney said.

"The benefit of deploying officers to passenger train services is that it's a great opportunity to interact with the pubic who are our eyes and ears on the transport network.

He said the operations carry a focus of drug detection investigating whether passenger train services are being used to traffick drugs to and from the mid and north coasts.

"On passenger trains on the northern line there are sporadic incidents, low crime rates really and these operations are aimed at police intelligence, while providing a level of reassurance to passengers and NSW TrainLink staff who deal with incidents on our trains with police."

Police will detail the offences they have uncovered on the northern train services on Monday.