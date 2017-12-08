Crime fighters drive offence levels down

COMBATTING CRIME: Coffs/Clarence police have helped drive down crime rates in 10 of the 17 major offences according to the latest BOCSAR figures.

THE latest crime statistics revealed there was a fall in most criminal acts across Coffs Harbour and Grafton.

Data from the latest quarterly Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research report showed there had been decreases in 10 of the 17 major offence categories in the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command.

Stealing from retail stores had the largest decrease, falling by 36.5 per cent this year followed stealing from motor vehicles (21.5 per cent).

Domestic violence-related assaults (14.1 per cent) and malicious damage to property (12.2 per cent) also recorded a notable fall in numbers.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said it was "very reassuring to see downward trends” in those categories.

"This latest data from BOCSAR reflects the commitment and dedication of our local police to keeping our community safe,” Mr Fraser said.

"I would like to thank the Coffs Coast community for doing its bit by reporting crime, working closely with our local police officers, and remaining vigilant.”

Domestic violence-related assaults fell 3.5 per cent across the state.

Minister for Police, Troy Grant, said it was the first time in nine years recorded DV assault incidents had fallen.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller urged the community to continue reporting DV incidents.