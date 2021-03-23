Cricketers prepare for grand finals after the big wet

Bob McKenzie hits one of three sixes in his innings of 61 not out off 144 balls to ensure Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst batted long enough to avoid any chance of losing the rain-affected Clarence River GDSC Premier League preliminary final against GDSC Easts at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 20th March, 2021.

Fine weather is predicted for the North Coast from today through to the weekend, giving cricketers hope of grand final action taking place across the region.

The North Premier League and Lower Clarence First Grade grand finals were both postponed after being washed out last weekend, and will take place this Saturday instead, along with the Clarence River Premier League grand final as originally scheduled.

North Coast Premier League minor premiers Sawtell, who won last year’s title by default after a washout, host Northern Districts Rebels at Richardson Park in the North Coast Premier League decider.

In Lower Clarence First Grade, undefeated minor premiers Lawrence take on Yamba at Barry Watts Oval in Maclean.

Meanwhile, Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst progressed to the Clarence River Premier League grand final, after the two-day preliminary final fixture against GDSC Easts-Westlawn Crown Hotel at Ellem Oval was also washed out on Sunday despite a full day’s play on Saturday.

Tucabia posted 156 thanks largely to Bob McKenzie’s season best 61 not out off 144 balls, including three big sixes into the skate park. Easts-Westlawn faced three balls to be 0 for 3 before rain stopped play late on Saturday afternoon.

No action was possible at Lower Fisher Park for the GDSC 2nd Grade preliminary, bringing a premature end to the season for in-form side GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds despite having won their past seven matches. Instead minor premiers Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst will have a shot at revenge against Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing who gained direct passage to the decider with a three-wicket win the previous week.

The GDSC 3rd Grade clash at Lower Fisher Synthetic was the only Clarence River preliminary final to reach completion, with Coutts Crossing earning the right to challenge Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld for the title thanks to the last over heroics of Lance Chevalley (45no) against B&S Kitchens Tucabia Copmanhurst.

