Cricket world mourns great’s death

The cricket world has been left saddened after an English Test great lost his long-running health battle just days before Christmas.

The cricket world is mourning the passing of a true Test great after England icon John Edrich passed away just days before Christmas.

Edrich made his debut for the England Test squad in 1963 and played a total of 77 matches in which he amassed 5,183 runs at an average of 43.54.

His stellar career saw him notch 12 centuries and 24 half centuries with a stunning knock of 310 not out against New Zealand. His spot in the side only came about thanks to injuries which earned him a recall and he went on to torch the visitors.

He smacked 52 fours and hit five sixes as he belted the Kiwis all over Headingley with only his skipper, Mike Smith, able to stop him after he opted to declare.

The innings made him only the eighth man at the time to score a triple-century, putting him in rarefied air. He's also remembered as the man who hit the first boundary in one-day international cricket.

RIP John Edrich



Did you know he hit the very first boundary in One Day International cricket?



Here it is....MCG 1971 pic.twitter.com/vaj6TZ2VT0 — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) December 24, 2020

Edrich was diagnosed with the rare, and incurable, form of leukaemia known as Waldenstrom's in 2000 and was told he had seven years to live.

The former Test great spoke about the "shock" diagnosis in an interview shortly after where he said he was grateful for everything his life had brought him.

"I hadn't seen a doctor for about 10 years, but I'd been feeling tired for a while. Having taken blood tests they discovered leukaemia. It was quite a shock. You can't fight it. You have to have faith in your consultant and the treatment," he said to The Independent.

"I asked how it was going to affect my lifestyle. They said I would feel tired from time to time and would have to live with it. I think we've got to be grateful for what we've had. I did something which I loved and had the ability to play cricket at the highest level.

His sad passing just prior to Christmas was felt across the cricket world with fans and followers sharing their memories of the former legend.

"A Test triple-centurion and Surrey Cricket legend. RIP," former English cricketer Mark Butcher tweeted.

Cricket writer Adam Collins wrote: "Vale John Edrich."

Sad news emerging tonight. Genial, knowledgeable man + brave resourceful bat, who saved his best so often for the Ashes. 40 winters ago averaged 77 with 2 tons , such a key part of 2-0 series win. RIP John Edrich pic.twitter.com/J4qOvUCW4d — Huw Turbervill (@huwzat) December 24, 2020

