Cricket stars reveal engagement secret

ENGLAND teammates Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver have announced their engagement on National Coming Out Day.

The pair, who started dating after England's 50-over World Cup win in July 2017, revealed the news in an interview with The Guardian, with Brunt explaining why they waited to make their same-sex relationship public.

The pair were teammates with the Perth Scorchers during the 2017-18 Women's Big Bash League.

Brunt, who proposed on New Year's Eve last year, said: "My parents are different to Natalie's. They are quite Christian so it is not something that is done and that's why it has held me back.

"They don't believe in the way I choose to live my life, basically... Having to tell my parents was really difficult because I care a lot about them so it was something I put off for a long, long time.

"But as I have got older, I have seen sense and realised that it is not about that, it is about being yourself and living life properly.

"My parents love me: there is no questioning that. They will always be there for me and support me. They are still my parents and they still love me, so it is a compromise I have to take but I am OK with that.

"To this day, if someone asks me if I am with someone, I say 'yes' and that's where it will stop. I am trying to change that now for myself because it is wrong and I shouldn't have to feel like that.

Natalie Sciver playing for England.

"There are times since we got engaged that I don't wear my engagement ring because I try to avoid somebody asking me."

Brunt, 34, and Sciver, 27, were signed by Trent Rockets for the inaugural season of The Hundred and could be joined in the tournament by another married couple, South Africa's Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp.

Van Niekerk and Kapp have played under Sciver's captaincy at Surrey Stars in the Kia Super League.

"They are people to look up to," added Sciver.