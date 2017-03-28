30°
Cricket on Georgia's mind

Adam Smith | 28th Mar 2017 11:00 AM
Coffs Harbour-based medical student Georgia Redmayne is in Sri Lanka after being selected to play for the Shooting Stars, Australia's squad of rising female cricket stars.
Coffs Harbour-based medical student Georgia Redmayne is in Sri Lanka after being selected to play for the Shooting Stars, Australia's squad of rising female cricket stars.

A COFFS Harbour medical student is missing a couple weeks of study so she can follow her dream away from the hospital.

Georgia Redmayne was recently just a matter of minutes away from delivering a university presentation when a phone call stopped her in her tracks.

The unrecognisable number was the head of selectors for the Shooting Stars - Australia's squad of rising female cricket stars - asking if the gun wicketkeeper/batsman was free to join the tour of Sri Lanka.

Despite being midway through her medical degree, the 23-year-old had no hesitation in accepting and flew out earlier this week with the squad for three One-Day fixtures and three Twenty20s against the host nation.

It caps a stellar breakout campaign for the Alstonville-raised Redmayne, who took the punt on moving south over summer, leaving the NSW Breakers to join the Tasmanian Roar and Hobart Hurricanes.

"Bit of a surprise but a great phone call and really rewarding after such a great season with Tassie and the Hurricanes," Redmayne said.

"It wasn't even on my radar for Shooting Stars selection but I think during the season you just want to play as well as you can for the team and get some wins, and to be selected was icing on the cake.

"Last year I was lucky in that I was pretty much just doing a research project all year so it gave me a lot of free time, so I was able to move down to Tassie and really get involved in all the training and squad activities. None of this could have happened if I didn't make the move."

In October, the keeper-batter became the first Roar player to score a WNCL century (114 not out) in helping the side to its first win of the season against the ACT, then hit 116 against Western Australia three weeks later.

She finished fifth-top run scorer in the competition, before adding 278 runs in the WBBL.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  alstonville coffs harbour cricket georgia redmayne womens sport

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!