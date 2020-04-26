Cricket NSW aims for better 2020/21 despite financial stress

John Neill bowling for Yamba in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association Maclean Bowling Club 3rd Grade preliminary final against Lawrence at Brushgrove Oval.

CRICKET NSW has stated their intention to make a strong return for the 2021 season, despite financial difficulties.

A Cricket NSW spokesperson stated in a media release that they were looking to keep all stakeholders up to date with changes as the impact of the pandemic started to unfold.

“We want you to be fully informed of how, as the state’s governing body, we are preparing for any potential financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

“The major potential impact is on the international cricket season, which, if impacted significantly, will result in a loss of revenue for Cricket Australia and therefore impact on the distribution provided to CNSW.

“While we plan for this possibly happening, we are also very focused and committed to making sure we are positioned strongly when cricket does resume next season.

“We want to ensure a great experience for all our stakeholders next season and also provide leadership, working closely with Cricket Australia and the other states and territories. We believe it is important that decisions are made that are in the best interests of not only CNSW but the whole of cricket.”

Cricket NSW suffered one of its most difficult seasons yet due to bushfires, washouts and the pandemic but was determined to ensure the sport did not lose its strong reputation.

“CNSW will do all we can to ensure cricket is strongly placed to continue to inspire people to play and love cricket,” CNSW said.