Local cricket clubs can apply for funding help to complete projects which support local cricket participation.
Cricket

Cricket funds up for grabs

25th May 2018 1:00 AM

LOCAL cricket clubs are encouraged to apply for a piece of $6 million in funds made available through the 2020 ICC World T20 Legacy Fund.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser is encouraging local cricket clubs to apply for projects which supports local cricket participation as well as benefiting the whole community.

"We know that sports like cricket have many proven health, social and economic benefits and it is a priority to foster participation here on the Coffs Coast,” Mr Fraser said.

"Our community has a proud history of camaraderie, and the fund offers an excellent opportunity for clubs and associations to form partnerships with local councils to improve the quality and quantity of community facilities.”

Successful projects between $5,000 and $250,000 will be funded up to 50 per cent of projects costs.

Applications open on Monday and close on July 13.

NSW Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres said the ICC World T20 Legacy Fund will be delivered over three years to support grassroots through to elite level cricket participation.

"The NSW Government leads the way in its support of women's sport in Australia, and this fund specifically nurtures the participation pathways for our female cricket players,” Mr Ayres said.

