Cricket community offers helping hand amid bushfire crisis

Clarence's Max Forwell during the under-12 inter-district match between Clarence River Junior Cricet Association and Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association at Lower Fisher Park late last year.

CRICKET :The NSW Rural Assistance Authority has extended a helping hand to cricket clubs in need with their Distser Recover Grants.

A number of communities throughout NSW have been hit by the devastating fires over recent months and those directly effected can claim up to $15,000 to go towards clean up, removal of debris and/or restoring essential facilities, equipment or other assets that have been damaged or destroyed by the disaster.

Cricket clubs and associations must be incorporated entities in order to apply for this assistance.

Cricket NSW reminded the community of the support available to them and extended their best wishes in a media release this week.

"Our thoughts are with our communities impacted by the current bushfire crisis across NSW and the ACT," Cricket NSW said in the media release.

"We thank the cricket community and general public for their continued generosity in fundraising and raising awareness. Further donations can be directed to the Australian Red Cross to support with evacuation centers and recovery programs across the state."

Cricket NSW also encouraged those able to assist clubs in need to get back to their feet as they look to rebuild.

"Additionally, clubs in the cricket community who would like to offer support with donations of cricket equipment or other items, we encourage you to approach your local cricket contact or reach out directly to those clubs that have been impacted," Cricket NSW said.

"We will continue identify initiatives and support networks to assist the cricket community throughout this time of need. Please keep safe."

For more information on how to apply for a grant, go to raa.nsw.gov.au/grants/disaster-recovery-grants/bushfires or to donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recover Fund, head to redcross.org.au/cricket.