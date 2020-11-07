Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Len Towells Oval.
Len Towells Oval.
Crime

Cricket club in the hole after shameless robbery

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
7th Nov 2020 7:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Nana Glen Cricket Club is appealing for help after a $5000 irrigator was stolen from their new field earlier this week.

The Trailco Irrigator T-50 was on loan from neighbouring football club Orara Valley Dingoes to help get the new surface at Len Towells Oval up to scratch in time for some action this season.

Now, after topping up a $30,000 grant for the new oval from the T20 World Cup Legacy Fund with club money, NGCC are faced with having to replace an asset they do not even own.

Scott Morgan, NGCC president said the irrigator went missing on Tuesday and as well as cutting through the fence, the perpetrators also stole 200 metres of hose.

"We were borrowing it from OVFC because we couldn't afford to buy our own and now we are $5000 out of pocket."

Mr Morgan said they had set up a GoFundMe page, as well as offering a reward for information leading to the return of the equipment.

"We put it on GoFundMe to recoup some of the losses because with covid sponsors are a bit light on at the moment," he said.

"We are pleading for some help basically."

Without the irrigator the club will have to rely on the weather being kind to get the field ready for some cricket, hopefully after Christmas.

"We are just hoping to get enough rain for it to (grow) because it has been coming along pretty well," he said.

To contribute to Nana Glen Cricket Club's appeal, visit www.gofundme.com.

coffs coast crime cricket len towells oval nana glen
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’False premise’: MP disappointed in Koala SEPP pushback

        Premium Content ’False premise’: MP disappointed in Koala SEPP pushback

        News MP adamant changes will ‘maintain status quo’ on koala protection as protesters call to ‘kill the bill’.

        Locals band together to get life-saving equipment

        Premium Content Locals band together to get life-saving equipment

        News Bellingen becomes a whole lot safer with the introduction of much needed medical...

        Time to give young people the recognition they deserve

        Premium Content Time to give young people the recognition they deserve

        Community Will the Coffs/Clarence back their kids in the NSW’s premier youth achievement...