Cricket club in the hole after shameless robbery

THE Nana Glen Cricket Club is appealing for help after a $5000 irrigator was stolen from their new field earlier this week.

The Trailco Irrigator T-50 was on loan from neighbouring football club Orara Valley Dingoes to help get the new surface at Len Towells Oval up to scratch in time for some action this season.

Now, after topping up a $30,000 grant for the new oval from the T20 World Cup Legacy Fund with club money, NGCC are faced with having to replace an asset they do not even own.

Scott Morgan, NGCC president said the irrigator went missing on Tuesday and as well as cutting through the fence, the perpetrators also stole 200 metres of hose.

"We were borrowing it from OVFC because we couldn't afford to buy our own and now we are $5000 out of pocket."

Mr Morgan said they had set up a GoFundMe page, as well as offering a reward for information leading to the return of the equipment.

"We put it on GoFundMe to recoup some of the losses because with covid sponsors are a bit light on at the moment," he said.

"We are pleading for some help basically."

Without the irrigator the club will have to rely on the weather being kind to get the field ready for some cricket, hopefully after Christmas.

"We are just hoping to get enough rain for it to (grow) because it has been coming along pretty well," he said.

To contribute to Nana Glen Cricket Club's appeal, visit www.gofundme.com.