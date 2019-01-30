Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alinta Energy Wristband for recall
Alinta Energy Wristband for recall
News

Cricket giveaway: Bands may pose risk to children

by Cloe Read
30th Jan 2019 12:42 PM

CRICKET Australia has released a public warning to throw out promotional wristbands handed out at the Gabba Test last week, after a Queensland child reportedly swallowed a button battery.

The child had to receive medical treatment after ingesting the battery and is being monitored, ABC News reports.

The promotional wristbands were handed out at day one of the Gabba's Brisbane Test on January 24, and in Melbourne's day one international match on January 18.

The warning relates to a small button battery that could cause severe risk or injury if ingested by young children.

"Immediate safe disposal of these wristbands is recommended, to ensure that no child could possibly access the wristband or its contents," the warning reads.

The products are not listed on the Government's official product recall website.

The orange Alinta Energy bands were distributed in sections 31-37 lower bowl and sections 71-75 upper bowl in Brisbane.

Bands were also distributed in bays N53-N57 and M53-75 in Melbourne.

Concerned cricket fans can contact public.enquiries@cricket.com.au for further information.

More Stories

Show More
children cricket australia danger editors picks promotional wristbands risk

Top Stories

    Most expensive area to send kids to a public school

    premium_icon Most expensive area to send kids to a public school

    Education AS NSW students head back to school, their parents are staring down the barrel of a hefty education bill including tuition, devices, excursions and uniforms.

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:54 PM
    School maintenance backlog will be 'wiped to zero'

    premium_icon School maintenance backlog will be 'wiped to zero'

    News Coffs schools to have backlog wiped to zero by 2020.

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Lack of reading linked to hyperactivity in kids

    premium_icon Lack of reading linked to hyperactivity in kids

    Education Children as part of the analysis were assessed six times

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News Best of local and national news and sport plus exclusive rewards.