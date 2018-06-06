Sutherland announces his resignation

CRICKET Australia CEO James Sutherland has stood down from his position.

Sutherland made the shock announcement on Wednesday in Melbourne, just days before Australia gets their tour of England underway.

Sutherland's departure will not be immediate, he will remain in his role for 12 months as CA finds a replacement.

The news comes two months after national coach Darren Lehmann resigned following the cheating scandal.

"I feel fortunate to have been given the opportunity to do this job," he said. "I'd like to thank them for their friendship, support and counsel along the way.

"I love and admire their passion for the game."

Asked what kind of toll the ball tampering scandal had taken on him, Sutherland said: "It certainly was a big issue at the time. But when you work in an industry and a rich environment as we do, as chief executive of a major sport, these things come from time to time. It hasn't had a bearing on my decision.

Sutherland, a former first-class cricketer with Victoria, was appointed in 2001 as Malcolm Speed's successor at the then Australian Cricket Board.

CA chairman David Peever thanks Sutherland for his services.

"He is without doubt the best sporting administrator in Australia and the best in world cricket," he said.

"When he leaves the game he can most certainly say it's much stronger for him having been in it.

"The game has never been in a stronger position, and now the board will embark on a process to fill some very big shoes."

SUTHERLAND TRANSCRIPT:

REPORTER: James, just how big a toll did the ball tampering saga take on you? And what sort of impact did it have on your decision?

It certainly was a big issue at the time. But when you work in an industry and a rich environment as we do, as chief executive of a major sport, these things come from time to time. It hasn't had a bearing on my decision, I guess, David and I have actually been talking about this for two years to say when is, understanding, where I am personally. But also when the best time for the game is, as I said before, with some really key building planks in place, the strategy, the media right deal now done. It just feels like a good time for me to hand over the reins in an orderly fashion to my successor.

REPORTER: James, what was the main thinking behind the 12-month notice period? Is it purely to give them timed to find a new successor? Or also to see the transition of the difficult period of Australian cricket through?

My view has always been that I would like to go out on my terms, but at the same time, I want to go out in such a way that allows the game to make a smooth transition and I think that having been in the role for 17 years, there are things that I've come to know along the way, that it's only appropriate for me to work closely with my successor. But at the same time, I'll be looking to get out of their way as quickly as possible as well.

REPORTER: James, over 18 years, you've had numerous crisis, bridges to cross, issues to encounter. Whynow and not at previous times in your... Or at previous achievements in your career?

As I said, in my opening comments, when you put... We work our business, and you know this, our business works on a four, five, six-year cycle, and it just so happens that right now, putting aside the fact that I've been in the role for 17 years, it just so happens now that we've adopted a new strategy. We have a collective agreement with our players that is in place. We've just done a new media rights deal that puts us in a really strong position about certainty of revenue for this next cycle. As well as the ICC piece. It just feels that with all of those things done, it's a really good time for me to step aside, but it's also a really good time for a new chief executive to come in and have a good run at it.