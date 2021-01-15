Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A water main has busted in Gordon St.
A water main has busted in Gordon St.
News

Crews work to fix busted water main on busy CBD street

Jasmine Minhas
15th Jan 2021 2:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Crews are working to fix a busted water main which is causing water to pool on a busy CBD street.

A number of businesses located on eastern side of Gordon St have been impacted and have had their water supply cut off.

The water main break saw water flood onto the street sometime after noon.

A water main has busted in Gordon St.
A water main has busted in Gordon St.

Water could be seen flooding the eastern side of Gordon St, and the corner of Gordon St and Harbour Dr.

A council spokesperson said the cause of the water main break is unknown and a crew is currently on site.

The water will remain off for the next three to four hours.

A water main has busted in Gordon St.
A water main has busted in Gordon St.
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Crisis? Which crisis?’ Competition captures spirit of 2020

        Premium Content ‘Crisis? Which crisis?’ Competition captures spirit of 2020

        Art & Theatre From infernos to infections, this stunning collection of cartoons says it all

        Mother pleads guilty to drink-driving prior to horror crash

        Premium Content Mother pleads guilty to drink-driving prior to horror crash

        News Woman accused of negligent driving in Dundurrabin crash in court.

        Councillors turn tables in push to industrialise land

        Premium Content Councillors turn tables in push to industrialise land

        Council News Public made to wait on contentious industrial plan for North Boambee Valley

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 15, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 15, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.