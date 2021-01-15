Crews work to fix busted water main on busy CBD street

Crews are working to fix a busted water main which is causing water to pool on a busy CBD street.

A number of businesses located on eastern side of Gordon St have been impacted and have had their water supply cut off.

The water main break saw water flood onto the street sometime after noon.

A water main has busted in Gordon St.

Water could be seen flooding the eastern side of Gordon St, and the corner of Gordon St and Harbour Dr.

A council spokesperson said the cause of the water main break is unknown and a crew is currently on site.

The water will remain off for the next three to four hours.