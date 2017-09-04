25°
News

Crews to install shade sails in CBD

The new shade sails will be lit up at night once installed.
The new shade sails will be lit up at night once installed. Trevor Veale

WORK resumes tonight on the project to install four new shade sails across the Coffs City Centre.

Installation will be restricted to night works in September and October.

Contractors John Wilson Canvas have been engaged by Coffs Harbour City Council to install the new shade sails.

 

Moonee St southern perspective.
Moonee St southern perspective. CHCC

Footings were constructed in the City Centre earlier this year.

The new shade sails are to be constructed at the pedestrian crossings at Moonee Street, West High Street and Harbour Drive (near the Pacific Highway intersection) and on Vernon Street (near the highway intersection).

 

The Harbour Dr south-west perspective.
The Harbour Dr south-west perspective. CHCC

The shade sails are an initiative of the Coffs City Centre Masterplan Committee and the works are financed by the property owners contributing to the Coffs City Centre Special Rate Variation.

Purposes of the shade sails are to provide pedestrian shelter for movement across the CBD and to define the City Centre.

 

West High St south-west perspective.
West High St south-west perspective. CHCC

When finished, the sails will be lit with colours that reflect current major events in the city.

Nightworks will minimise disruption on business and traffic movement, as some road closures are required during the works.　

Planned installations at each location are detailed below, weather permitting:

  • Moonee Street - starting Monday, September 4.
  • Harbour Drive - from Monday, September 11.
  • West High Street - from Monday, October 9.
  • Vernon Street - from Monday, October 16.

Works at each site will take between three and five nights to complete.

Further shade sail construction and relocation works are proposed in the future, pending approvals.

 

The Vernon St south-west perspective.
The Vernon St south-west perspective. CHCC
Coffs Coast Advocate
Direct and circumstantial evidence at play in death trial

Direct and circumstantial evidence at play in death trial

Warning graphic content: THE jury on the Lynette Daley manslaughter case was given a law 101 class today by Justice Elizabeth Fullerton.

Bikie linked airport assault in Coffs Harbour

Police will allege a man with outlaw motorcycle gang links was arrested after the alleged incident at Coffs Harbour Airport.

Parking spot spat. Charges laid.

True costs of casual work adding up one in four

Casual workers are often hit by big shortfalls caused by reduced hours.

Three of the 10 largest casual occupations actually penalise this sort of work.

Woman dies following Pacific Hwy car crash

SHOCKING: A 70-year-old woman is in a serious condition after her car left the road on the Pacific Highway near Clarenza this morning.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner

Local Partners