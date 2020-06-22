Crews respond to real estate agency fire

NSW Fire and Rescue crews were called to the First Ave following reports of smoke billowing from the roof of a real estate agency.

A FIRE in the roof of a real estate agency in Sawtell today is thought to have been caused by electrical fittings.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews were alerted to smoke billowing from the roof of Nolans Real Estate at First Ave around 9.30am this morning.

Police and multiple fire crews from Sawtell and Coffs Harbour stations attended the scene, closing down part of First Ave and Boronia St while firefighters entered the roof.

It is understood the power was cut off to three stores while the area was made safe.

Fire and Rescue NSW Mid North Coast Inspector Tony Lenthall said the incident was a timely reminder to check all electrical fittings and smoke detectors as we go through winter.