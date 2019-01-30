Crews control blaze after hot week on the fireground

Firefighters have managed to contain a bushfire at Mount Belmore.

A FIRE that's burnt through almost 1500 hectares of rough terrain has been contained.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said the bushfire at Mount Belmore was now under control.

The fire has been burning since January 24 after a lightning storm tore through the region.

It's burnt through about 1448 hectares since then.

Insp Ainsworth said the fire would continue to burn within containment lines until there was signficant rain.

But there's no direct threat to any nearby properties.

"We were able to declare the fire contained last night or early this morning," Insp Ainsworth said.

"It'll be burning until we get significant rain, but it has a full, established control line around it."

Insp Ainsworth said firefighters, assisted by two helicopters, would continue to patrol the fireground.

He said rough terrain had made a direct attack on the fire impossible, with crews having put some 16km of back-burning in place since the fire began burning.

There were about 70 firefighters working on the fireground at one point.