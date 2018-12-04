Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNDER CONTROL: Crews are continuing to monitor the bushfire at Karara.
UNDER CONTROL: Crews are continuing to monitor the bushfire at Karara. Contributed
News

Crews continue to monitor scene at Karara bushfire

Elyse Wurm
by
4th Dec 2018 8:04 AM

FIREFIGHTERS will return to the scene of the Karara bushfire this morning to monitor the blaze.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews reported they had left the scene overnight, but would continue to monitor the fire as it continued to burn.

At this stage the fire is under control.

An advice warning still remains in place for the Karara bushfire, advising residents to keep up to date with the state of the fire and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

Phone 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

bushfire fire karara bushfire queensland fire and emergency services summer
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Detectives extradite man wanted for robbery and kidnapping

    premium_icon Detectives extradite man wanted for robbery and kidnapping

    Crime A MAN wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery and kidnapping offences was extradited from Queensland on Monday and will appear in court today.

    Wheels in motion on fuel pricing Royal Commission

    premium_icon Wheels in motion on fuel pricing Royal Commission

    News Kevin Hogan's royal flush on petrol pricing

    Unlicensed driver leads police on highway chase

    premium_icon Unlicensed driver leads police on highway chase

    News Ammunition, stolen goods and fraudulent number plates found in car.

    Lobbying heats up on alternative bypass design

    premium_icon Lobbying heats up on alternative bypass design

    News Candidates are being lobbied to support this alternative concept.

    Local Partners