Crews come away with strong placing

Woolgoolga SurfLife Saving Club competed in the North Coast Surf Boat Series finishing second overall.

BEAUTIFUL weather and good waves made for the perfect Final of the North Coast Surf Boat Series held last weekend.

Around 60 teams from 24 clubs competed at Woolgoolga Main Beach from Tweed Heads through to Pacific Palms with Kempsey/Crescent Head coming out on top.

Placing second was our very own team, the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club finishing with a large gap between other teams.

The Woolgoolga crews had great results, placing in every grade.

"All the teams performed really well," said Trevor Clark, Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club boat captain.

Mr Clark said there was a good crowd on the day supporting the teams.

"Everyone did really well and we had a great overall team effort," he said.

The North Coast Surf Boat Series has finished for the season and will start up again at the end of the year.

There's no rest for the well performed teams as they headed down to Newcastle late this week to compete in the State championships this weekend.

Shortly after they will head up to the Gold Coast to compete in the Australian titles.

Mr Clark said a thank you to people involved who helped make the day possible.

Woolgoolga placings:

Open women - 3rd,

Open men - 3rd,

Masters men - 2nd,

Reserves - 3rd,

Whale cup - 2nd,

Masters women - 2nd.

To get involved, contact Trevor Clark on 0413 650 054