Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parents’ ‘demonic’ baby monitor photo goes viral. Picture: Twitter / @PassionPopSoc
Parents’ ‘demonic’ baby monitor photo goes viral. Picture: Twitter / @PassionPopSoc
Offbeat

‘Creepy’ find on mum’s new baby cam

by Rebekah Scanlan
19th Nov 2019 4:23 PM

A MUM has gone wildly viral after she shared a slightly terrifying photo of her "creepy" baby cam discovery.

Elise Bannister took to social media to share a picture of her young son Finn taken by a VTech baby monitor that she had recently purchased.

In the video still, little Finn can be seen on his back, staring into the camera in an eerie image Elise described as "something from a low-budget horror movie" - and Twitter users have since applauded her post with thousands of likes and shares.

 

This baby monitor photo has gone massively viral after it was shared by a parent with a funny sense of humour. Picture: Twitter / @PassionPopSoc
This baby monitor photo has gone massively viral after it was shared by a parent with a funny sense of humour. Picture: Twitter / @PassionPopSoc

"We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake," Elise wrote in a post that has attracted more than 409,000 likes and 83,000 shares as of Monday morning.

Some users teased that the "demonic" youngster might need to be baptised again, while another said the stunning photo was a sure-fire sign the boy would start to "fly" around age two.

 

 

 

 

 

Others seized the moment to share spooky photos from their own children's baby monitors and creepy stories of their experiences with the devices.

 

 

 

 

Elise, meanwhile, is taking the creepy image in stride - and good humour.

"When I first started it up and saw that Finn was just silently staring at the camera like something from a low-budget horror movie, I absolutely lost it laughing. It was hilariously creepy," she told Today. "I initially took the picture to share with a group chat of friends. I had no idea it would go this far!"

She also poked fun at herself by later sharing a "normal" photo of her son.

 

 

Last month, another mum had a run-in with her baby cam after spotting what she thought was another person on the screen.

US mum Maritza Elizabeth detailed on Facebook the moment she discovered her worst nightmare - that her son wasn't sleeping in his cot alone.

"So last night I was positive there was a ghost baby in the bed with my son. I was so freaked out, I barely slept," she wrote alongside a photo taken from the baby monitor of her son asleep.

Thankfully, the truth turned out to be far less sinister, but you can totally see why she was so worked up.

The mum was horrified to see another baby on the camera. Picture: Facebook
The mum was horrified to see another baby on the camera. Picture: Facebook

In an image shared from her baby cam, you can clearly see that next to the curled-up child is the face of another baby, which Maritza "tried creeping in there with a flashlight while my son was sleeping" to catch.

But in the morning she discovered there was no ghost - just a husband who had missed a step when changing the sheets in her son's cot.

"Well, this morning I go to investigate a bit further. It turns out my husband just forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets," she said. "I could kill him."

 

But in a hilarious twist it turned out to be just the mattress label. Picture: Facebook
But in a hilarious twist it turned out to be just the mattress label. Picture: Facebook

More Stories

baby baby monitor children creepy picture parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfires fuel ‘the most perfect’ day of their lives

        premium_icon Bushfires fuel ‘the most perfect’ day of their lives

        News Fires meant a last-minute change of wedding plans for this Coffs Harbour couple.

        Health boost for Coffs Coast as Southern Cross Uni expands

        Health boost for Coffs Coast as Southern Cross Uni expands

        Business New building puts education at the forefront

        HELP NEEDED: The locals left devastated by the fires

        premium_icon HELP NEEDED: The locals left devastated by the fires

        News Fundraisers launched to support families who have lost everything.

        Relief granted to taxpayers in bushfire zones

        premium_icon Relief granted to taxpayers in bushfire zones

        News ATO grants businesses a reprieve in bushfire affected areas.