Creek creep makes beach access dangerous

WATCH YOUR STEP: Recent rainfalls have caused a diversion in the Coffs Creek mouth at Park Beach, with trees from the southern side loosing their foot hold. Trevor Veale

SWELL and tides have moved the Coffs Creek entrance south making one of the access points to Park Beach South (North Wall Beach) unsafe.

Tomorrow Coffs Harbour City Council will erect signs alerting the public of the dangers.

The waterway is now very close to the steep vegetated bank behind the beach so the access path in that location has been closed.

The area is under the care and control of the NSW Government's Department of Industry - Crown Land but due to the dangers, and with the busy school holidays upon us, council has decided to go ahead and erect the signs.

They will be erected near the rail bridge, at the first access point near the rail bridge and at the ramp down to Park Beach South from the jetty foreshores. People will still be able to access Park Beach South from the southern side of Coffs Creek by going along the concrete footpath from the rail bridge and using the second beach access path through the dunes.

"Council is concerned over the risk to the public as this is a popular beach and it is also the school holidays meaning we have many visitors here at the moment,” council's Group Leader Strategic Asset Management Glenn O'Grady said.

"While we don't control that land, Council has liaised with relevant State Government staff and offered to erect the signs to warn users that the area is dangerous and the access is currently closed. We will continue assist Crown Lands with the management of the situation.”

Regular inspections of the access and the creek entrance will be taking place and the access will be reopened once it is safe to do so.