Creator earns chance at Group 1 glory

CREATOR lived up to the stable's opinion of him by taking out the Clarendon Stakes (1300m) at Hawkesbury, putting him on a Group 1 path.

The Team Snowden-trained Redoute's Choice colt overcame an awkward first half of the race to knuckle down and surge past $1.85 favourite Erno a score by half a length.

The $7.50 chance was given a major gear change and co-trainer Peter Snowden said it was good to see him show off his true potential at start three.

"The blinkers certainly switched him on today," Snowden said.

"He was awkward early but he did a good job. He worked in them on Tuesday morning and you could see the difference straight away.

"We were going to get into a good spot then we got back into an awkward spot so James had to get on his bike early and he sustained a good gallop, so there was plenty of merit in the win.

"He's always showed us plenty of ability and he's always looked to me like a horse that needed more time but time isn't your best friend when you've got a colt like that. He was stiff in his first race. He got held up and back in a slowly run race."

The Snowdens will send Creator to the Group 2 BRC Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m) before his grand final in the Group 1 JJ Atkins Stakes (1600m) at Eagle Farm on June 8.

"There's definitely some options in Brisbane, that's what we're targeting, and that was a good start," Snowden said.

"He needed to win today to give us the confidence to go to Brisbane and he did that in a good way today.

"He's going to make his presence felt off the win and on the time he ran. When you get a good Redoute's Choice, they're very good. He's got a lot of developing to do, mind-wise, and he's got some improving physically too. He's a talented horse."

James McDonald said after a hairy start the colt let down impressively and that he'll be even better over a mile. He described him as a very "strong bull".

"The strong pace helped but I didn't intend on being that far back to be honest," he said. "I had to make up a little bit of ground a little earlier but he went on with it and did a good job."