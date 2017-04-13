24°
Creative juices flow for Art By the Sea event

Rachel Vercoe
| 13th Apr 2017 4:00 AM
BE INSPIRED: Art by the sea.
BE INSPIRED: Art by the sea. Contributed

BE INSPIRED as you browse through artists' creations and take part in fun activities at this year's Art By The Sea.

Being run for the third year, the artists and artisans fair will be made up of about 30 stalls from local artists, including paintings, jewellery, crafts and wood work.

Activities will be offered to the public including kids' painting with the men's shed, whose members have created animal shapes out of wood to paint.

There will be a barbecue with food on offer including sausage sandwiches and bacon and eggs.

Coffee will be available as well as home-made cakes and a sourdough bakery.

Learn new techniques through the demonstrations of arts and crafts on offer.

There will also be music by False Faces from Woolgoolga High School.

Woolgoolga Art Group Secretary Carolyn Boyden said it was exciting, it was something new and different and it was all locally made stuff.

Money raised on the day will go back to the Woolgoolga Art Gallery which will soon start renovations.

There will be donation boxes located throughout the fair.

Entry is free.

Held at Woolgoolga Beach Reserve on Monday, April 17, starting at 8.30am.

Topics:  activities art by the sea barbecue local artists woolgoolga art group

