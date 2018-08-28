Creative business hub coming to life on the Coast

CREATIVE MINDS: Damien and Tania Lange started The Collective at Moffat Beach where they sell their art, screen printing and homewares. The couple have also created Moffat Map, an initiative to highlight the businesses in the area

CREATIVE MINDS: Damien and Tania Lange started The Collective at Moffat Beach where they sell their art, screen printing and homewares. The couple have also created Moffat Map, an initiative to highlight the businesses in the area Warren Lynam

THERE is an exciting new business hub coming alive on the Coast and it is happening right under the noses of locals.

Located in the heart of Moffat Beach, in an area many consider to be solely an industrial estate, is a group of creative, like-minded businesses, looking to put the region on the map.

One of these businesses is the Moffat Beach Collective, a space which showcases art and local brands.

The business is the creation of Damien and Tania Lange, who are both artists with a passion for promoting the area they live in.

"Damien does website design and business cards and I design and manufacture cushions and clothing and together we produce artwork," Mrs Lange said.

"We believe this area has the possibility of becoming a mini Byron, in the sense of all the makers that are coming in."

Mr and Mrs Lange have created the Moffat Map, an initiative which they hope will encourage people to visit businesses in the area.

"We have 65 local businesses on board and we have had a great response with it," Mrs Lange said.

"Damien actually draws the map by hand and it is to encourage locals to explore the area. From that we have the Moffat Map website. So all of the businesses on the map can advertise and the ones that want to can give a discount to customers."

The couple said they created the map to highlight the variety of businesses in area.

"We found that a lot of local people don't know about this industrial area. So you could have the best product in the world but no one would know about it," Mr Lange said.

"We are just two blocks away from the beach.

"This is the start-up area of the Coast we believe. There is an undercurrent happening and a real buzz here."

Melinda Dines and Kim Mccosker from 4 Ingredients.

Just across the road from the Moffat Beach Collective is a shared office space housing seven businesses, including cookbook empire 4 Ingredients, Cloud Nine real estate, two artists, a private investigator, Vodafone and a health and wellness coach.

Will Kemp and Attie O'rourke, from Groundskeeper Willie Coffee Roasters, just yesterday launched their new coffee pop-up kart from outside the office.

"It's like a big co-working space here and it just made sense that we are out here, hopefully forming a new caffeinated backbone of the building," Ms O'Rourke said.

"It's just a great, growing economic region.

"Our future goal is to put in a roastery just down the road and hopefully in about four months, that should be kicking off."

The Moffat Beach Collective and the Groundskeeper Willie pop-up coffee kart are both located on Allen St, Moffat Beach.