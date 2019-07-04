Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese at The Pantry at Wangara. Pic Colin Murty The Australian
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese at The Pantry at Wangara. Pic Colin Murty The Australian
Politics

Creating jobs the top govt priority: PM

by Colin Brinsden
4th Jul 2019 4:49 PM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison says the main focus for his government is the creation of jobs.

In his first question to the prime minister in the new parliament, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese asked which policies are working the best for the economy - wages, consumer demand, interest rates or productivity.

"All of them are, all working together," Mr Morrison responded.

"But the issue that this government is most focused on above all things ... is the creation of jobs."

He added the government's income tax cuts will go through the house later on Thursday to the benefit of all Australians.

More Stories

Show More
economy employment jobs scomo

Top Stories

    A Mexican with a mission is coming to town

    premium_icon A Mexican with a mission is coming to town

    News The philosophy behind this brand is not just about serving great Mexican food, it's about "paying it forward”.

    • 4th Jul 2019 4:41 PM
    Mum of soldier furious wanted man is using son as an alias

    premium_icon Mum of soldier furious wanted man is using son as an alias

    News Man on run may be using an alias - to the ire of a local family.

    • 4th Jul 2019 4:30 PM
    Group 2 official resigns after explosive email to bosses

    premium_icon Group 2 official resigns after explosive email to bosses

    News THE email regards an incident in which a touch judge left the game.

    • 4th Jul 2019 3:08 PM
    'Tragic story': Father of accused murderer speaks

    premium_icon 'Tragic story': Father of accused murderer speaks

    News It was an emotional and tense scene outside Grafton Court