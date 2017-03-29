Creating an alternative to plastic bags

PEOPLE of the community came together for Boomerang Bags first ever sewing bee.

Boomerang Bags is a community driven initiative tackling plastic pollution at the grass roots level.

Close to 200 bags were precut from donated material and logos were screen printed on them by around 20 people on the day.

The initiative in Woolgoolga now has 44 members signed up.

"We had two sewers on the day making up our first bags,” said Louise Hardman who bought Boomerang Bags to Woolgoolga.

"We still have a large suitcase full of pre-cut bags ready for people to put together”.

Louise said they currently have a number of shops keen to support a plastic-free Woolgoolga and will have Boomerang Bags in their shops for people to use.

"The community really has joined together to make positive change for our environment and surrounds”.

If you have any recyclable material to make more bags or sewing gear to donate to the cause drop them off to Ground Earth.

The next sewing bee will be held at the Mud Brick Hall on Friday, April 21.

For more information, email louise@thepacific collective.com.au