HEALTHY OUTLOOK: Woolgoolga has been chosen to take part in a new health and wellbeing initiative.
News

Creating a healthy community

Rachel Vercoe
by
23rd Mar 2018 12:00 PM

WORKING with the community, Healthy Towns North Coast is looking to design local initiatives to improve health and wellbeing.

Their goals are to build community connections to support health and well being, strengthen communication between health and community services and identify and address service gaps.

Woolgoolga was selected to participate based on town characteristics and the findings of the 2017 North Coast Primary Health Network's Needs Assessment.

"Regional towns have a strong sense of identity and belonging which provides a great platform for working together,” Sharyn White, North Coast Primary Health Network's Acting Chief Executive said.

"Research demonstrates that initiatives developed by local people are more successful in improving health and well being outcomes.

"They also make use of local infrastructure and can improve the way agencies work together for that community.

A community survey was launched earlier this week and is available around town or at goo.gl/cgRiFR

A Community Action Planning Workshop will be held in Woolgoolga in June where residents and service organisations will have a direct say in identifying health and well being priorities.

Coffs Coast Advocate
