Cream rising to the top

BUSY AFTERNOON: Johnny Omtha was industrious for Coffs United between the half way line and the penalty area in the Lions' 13-0 win.

THIS year's contenders for the men's premier league title have emerged from the pack.

While many thought pre-season last year's grand finalists Coffs United and Urunga would again be the teams to beat in 2017, a new challenger has arrived on the scene.

Orara Valley is yet to drop a point in their first three matches and were impressive at Dairyville with a 4-0 demolition of the Coffs Coast Tigers.

Sawtell could possibly join the three aforementioned sides but lacked quality in front of goal in the local derby under lights against Boambee.

The Bombers also squandered chances to score and both sides were forced to settle for a scoreless draw, a result that sees the Scorpions remain undefeated.

It didn't take long for Grafton United to park a bus load of defenders in front of Coffs United's goal.

While the tactic frustrated the Lions for about 10 minutes it was simply a matter of time before the floodgates opened at McLean St.

The reigning premier ended up slamming 13 goals into the back of the net as the Grafton team showed it's going to be a long inaugural top flight season for them.

Afetr a slow start to the season Maclean grabbed its first win with a 2-1 result at home over Northern Storm.

Cale Simmonds and Nick O'Mullane both scored hat tricks while Fabrice Wamara also scored twice for Urunga in the Raiders 9-0 mauling of Westlawn Tigers.