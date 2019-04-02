Cream rising to the top in FFA Cup

FIVE-GOAL THRILLER: The Coffs City United Lions edged out the Woolgoolga Wolves 3-2 in the fourth stage of the FFA Cup on Saturday.

FIVE-GOAL THRILLER: The Coffs City United Lions edged out the Woolgoolga Wolves 3-2 in the fourth stage of the FFA Cup on Saturday. ROBERT WATKIN

FOOTBALL: North Coast Football will be strongly represented in the next phase of the FFA Cup after two clubs from the region sealed their progression at the weekend.

In a local derby, the Coffs City United Lions were able to edge out an admirable Woolgoolga Wolves 3-2.

The Wolves managed to come from a goal down on two occasions to level the scores but weren't able to do it a third time.

Meanwhile Boambee accounted for an outclassed South Armidale United outfit 7-1 at McLean St.

The Bombers held a 2-0 lead at half-time before scoring five goals in 11 minutes in the second half to put the game beyond doubt.

Mark Ifrah and Lachaln Moye led the way for the hosts, both scoring doubles.

It wasn't such good news for the Coffs Coast Tigers on Saturday, falling short against Bangalow 2-1.

In the fourth and final game, Kempsey Saints defeated Goonellabah 5-4 on penalties after the sides couldn't be separated in extra time (1-1).

The four remaining sides in the northern conference will now face off, with the two winners advancing to the next stage, where they will compete with the six remaining sides from the Hunter region.

The FFA Cup wasn't the only top-flight football unfolding at the weekend, with the Northern Storm also in action in round one of the C.ex Group Men's Premier League.

The Storm hosted the Maclean Bobcats at Korora and were able to begin their season on the right foot, registering three points in a 3-1 victory.

The Storm are on top of the Premier League ladder with the Lions. The two sides meet this Saturday in round two of the C.ex Group Men's Premier League at McLean St at 5pm.