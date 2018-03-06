Cream rises to the top for local dairy company

Director of Local Farm Fresh Peter Watt with some of the award winning Big River Milk products.

BIG River Milk has taken out several silver medals for its products entered in the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

The North Coast-based company finished as runners-up in the full cream, barista, low fat and cream categories.

Big River Milk employing 18 people in Grafton and on the Coffs Coast offers its products through Coles, IGA small independent stores and cafes from Tweed Heads to Urunga.

Local Farm Fresh Pty Ltd director Peter Watt said the award winning dairy products came despite unfavourable conditions to start 2018.

"The start of the summer this year was very slow with the rain not coming till much later than normal and there were a number of very hot days, which has an effect on the quantity and content of the milk the girls give us,” Mr Watt said.

"Once it came though, the grass growth has been exceptional, and we are now enjoying some fantastic conditions.”

"It is a credit to our team that even though the conditions were not ideal we can still produce a high quality and consistent product, this is the fourth year that we have won medals and the first time we have had a result for each and every product entered,”

"I am very proud of my team.”

Big River Milk is the only milk that is single farm sourced and bottle on farm in the Northern Rivers.