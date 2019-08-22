Cream of the crop for 2019 honoured

RUGBY LEAGUE: After another great season of Group 2 rugby league, the players who shone the brightest during 2019 have been given their just deserts.

In first grade, Coffs Harbour Comets co-coach Steven Spencer was recognised for his incredible year by being awarded the Tooheys New Trophy as the competition’s best and fairest player.

Comets fullback Nathan Curry received highest point scorer (154) as well as highest goal scorer (69). Grafton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett won most tries with 19.

In reserve grade, South Grafton Rebels captain Josh Nagle took home the Ellicott Family Trophy for best and fairest.

Grafton Ghosts halfback Vincent Williams, who was instrumental in the club’s huge first grade grand final win, won highest point scorer (112) and most goals (46).

Most tries went to the Ghosts’ Cameron Stewart (9).

Elliott Speed was the standout player of Group 2’s under-18s season, with the playmaker claiming the best and fairest award as well as most points (82) and most goals (27). Coffs Harbour’s Brock Parker was the competition’s top tryscorer with 10.

The ladies league tag awards was the Kirstie Pedrola show, with the dynamic fullback taking out three gongs.

Pedrola won the Glyde Family Trophy for best and fairest as well as most points (61) and most goals (28).

Fellow Sea Eagle Wulaaran Walker won most tries after racking up an incredible 16 four-pointers in just 10 games.

The Bowen Family Trophy for the 2019 Club Championship went to the Grafton Ghosts while the John “Tank” Mackay Memorial Award for the player of the first grade grand final was unsurprisingly handed to Collett after a six-try performance.