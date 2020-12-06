Menu
CRCA batter Rohan Hackett digs out a full ball from Northern Districts in their NCCC Premier League clash on December 6, 2020.
Sport

CRCA fall agonisingly close in NCCC Premier League clash

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
6th Dec 2020 6:19 PM
CLARENCE River Cricket Association suffered defeat by the slimmest of margins at the hands of Northern Districts over the weekend, with the away side defending their modest total with just one run to spare.

In the round 12 match of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League competition at McKittrick Park Northern Districts won the toss and batted first, reaching 142 off 33.5 overs. For CRCA Matt Dalton was the pick of the bowlers, snaring four wickets from 6.5 overs for 29 runs, with Shannon Connor claiming figures of 3 for 35 off 8.

At the change of innings the Northern Districts pace attack was stifling the CRCA batters just as much as the 35C heat, with Kallen Lawrence (6) and captain Jake Kroehnert (7) departing without troubling the scorers too much.

At the top of the innings Connor survived an early scare with an inside edge failed to carry to the slips and went on to score an important 25 runs.

Rohan Hackett (26) helped to keep the scoreboard ticking over, and the KFC Player of the Week Tim Bultitude (32) applied further scoreboard pressure but as time and overs ran out CRCA fell agonisingly close to their total, finishing out their 40 overs just one run short of their target.

