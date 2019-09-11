Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.
The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.
News

CRAZY: How did this truckie walk away from this?

Kate Dodd
by
11th Sep 2019 9:21 AM

IF THIS happened to you, you'd climb out of your truck looking just as stunned as this Canadian truck driver. 

WATCH THE VIDEO 

In footage posted to Facebook by Sharon Gauthier, a Penske truck appears to veer off into a ditch, catapulting the back end up into the air before gracefully landing onto someone's roof. 

According to police in Alban, Ontario, where the incident occurred, nobody was inside the home at the time and noone was hurt. 

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man, was charged with careless driving. 

More Stories

canada penske truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    FIRES RAGE: Drought to devastation with no rain in sight

    premium_icon FIRES RAGE: Drought to devastation with no rain in sight

    News The blaze west of Dorrigo has burnt out over 66,000 hectares.

    VIDEO: Waterbombing air tanker drops payload on firefronts

    premium_icon VIDEO: Waterbombing air tanker drops payload on firefronts

    News How the RFS Air Tanker is making an impact on the firefronts

    Bittersweet rescue as livestock remain missing

    premium_icon Bittersweet rescue as livestock remain missing

    News A heartwarming image among the devastation is gaining traction on social media.

    Free drinks for firies putting their lives on the line

    premium_icon Free drinks for firies putting their lives on the line

    News This local publican is doing his bit to thank firefighters.