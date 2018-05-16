Menu
IT INTRUDER: King IT staff were shocked to find a green tree frog had taken up residence inside the mini tower.
Offbeat

Crazy frog survives on computer bugs

Jay Fielding
by
16th May 2018 1:42 PM | Updated: 4:58 PM

WHAT do you do when your computer croaks?

A Bundy local faced with this situation took their PC to King IT last week after they heard it making "croaking noises".

Employees were shocked to find a green tree frog had taken up residence inside the mini tower.

"A couple of the boys were a bit startled," Connor Thompson from King IT Bundaberg told Yahoo7.

"I've seen a fair few dead insects, or geckos (in computers) - but never a living green tree frog," he said.

Mr Thompson said the computer had been in the store for a few days before the intruder was discovered so must have had access to food.

The frog was safely taken outside and set free.

 

Bundaberg News Mail

