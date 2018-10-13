Crazed man's rampage on stationary cop car

A man has been arrested after allegedly ramming his car into a marked police car in a hit and run incident this morning.

The man is alleged to have been under the influence.

Just after 6am the police vehicle was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Sugar Rd and Mooloolaba Rd when a car allegedly smashed into the rear of the police vehicle.

The driver then allegedly failed to remain at the scene and drove away from police, refusing to stop when police attempted to intercept his vehicle.

It will be further alleged as police returned to the station, a short time later, the same car attempted to side wipe the police vehicle before driving away.

Then the same officers were attending an unrelated traffic crash on Cornmeal Parade in Maroochydore at around 6:25am when the vehicle returned a third time and allegedly reversed into the unoccupied police car.

Officers were then able to extract the male driver from his vehicle and arrest him.

Police will allege that during the arrest a male constable received a cut to his forehead and was treated at the scene.

No other officer or member of the public was injured.

A 36-year-old Maroochydore man has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of assault police and one count each of evade police, driving under the influence, possession of a knife in a public place, obstruct police and stealing.

He has been denied police bail and remanded in custody to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.