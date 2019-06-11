ROAD RECORD: More than 700 caught speeding this weekend

SPRINGBREAK: Tara Police have handed out several speeding fines to start the holidays.

SPRINGBREAK: Tara Police have handed out several speeding fines to start the holidays. FILE

MORE than 700 speeding tickets were handed out in the northern region this long weekend.

As people head home after a few days away, police have urged drivers to stay safe, and be patient behind the wheel.

NSW Police Operation Stay Alert began on Friday and ends tonight, with double demerits in force throughout the period.

Officers were targeting speeding, mobile phone use, seatbelt and motorcycle/helmet offences, alcohol, drug-affected drivers, and fatigue.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said today would be a master class in patience when travelling home after a three-day break.

"We are expecting more cars on the road today as people return from their holiday and would encourage everyone to plan their trip home by listening to the radio and having your passengers check social media applications such as Live Traffic," he said.

"If you are caught in traffic, be patient. You should not let your current circumstances tempt you into taking risks that place you or your family in more danger of being involved in a crash.

"Three of the four crashes that have claimed the lives of others have occurred on country roads.

"I would like to remind regional drivers that no matter how well you think you might know a stretch of road that crashes can occur at anytime and anywhere.

"You need to be prepared for the unexpected and drive to conditions."

NORTHERN REGION'S LONG WEEKEND ROAD RECORD

Speed infringements: 738

Seatbelt offences: 28

Breath tests: 23,643

PCA charges: 65

Major crashes: 37

People injured: 13

Fatalities: 0