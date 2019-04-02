Crashed car ransacked while waiting for tow truck

DAMAGED: A utility owned by Dominic Wells was ransacked after an accident left him hospitalised.

A DRIVER, whose car was stripped while waiting for a tow truck after an accident, is appealing for information on the theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Dominic Wells lost control of his utility on Wednesday evening, 15km north of Roma along the Roma-Taroom Road.

His mother, Mel Thornthwaite, said her son had been transported to hospital after he aquaplaned in wet weather.

"He's fine but we are beyond belief that someone has stripped his car while he was in hospital," Ms Thornthwaite said.

"It happened some time between 7pm Wednesday and 10am the next morning.

"The tilt truck came out on Wednesday night but it was too wet and dark ... so it was to come back on Thursday."

Ms Thornthwaite said she and her family were appealing for information regarding the theft of the steering wheel and column, a Waeco car fridge, four electric window motors, the glove box and fuel tank.

"The car was left in position waiting for a tilt truck ... it was not abandoned," she said.

"Understandably after the accident, getting Dominic to hospital was a priority.

"That someone would do this is beyond belief.

"If anyone has dash cam footage or managed to get the registration of any vehicle would be greatly appreciated. If anyone has any information, they should contact Policelink."