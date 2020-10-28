Menu
There has been a crash on Ballina Rd at Lismore.
News

CRASH: Woman in her 90s taken to hospital

Adam Daunt
28th Oct 2020 9:33 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
UPDATE, 10am: THREE ambulance crews responded to a car rollover in Lismore this morning.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Robert Kembrey said they were only given a limited description of the scene and needed to "prepare ourselves as quickly as possible to treat our patient."

"Thankfully she wasn't seriously injured," he said.

"We encourage all road users to extra take care when out on the road.

"We want everyone getting home safely to their families."

 

Original story: A WOMAN in her 90s was injured and taken to hospital after a car rollover in East Lismore this morning.

The 93 year old woman was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with a wrist injury.

The accident on Ballina Road at Nielson Street brought morning traffic to a standstill.

Emergency services are in attendance and traffic has been affected in both directions.

The advice to drivers is to exercise caution and to expect delays.

Traffic is also backed up on major roads throughout Lismore, including Wyrallah Rd.

The incident was first reported just before 8.30am this morning.

