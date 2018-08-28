Crash victim remembered as storyteller

REMEMBERED: Williki Collins (left) with Gordon Lister (right) as part of the St George Dancers.

REMEMBERED: Williki Collins (left) with Gordon Lister (right) as part of the St George Dancers. Contributed

WILLIKI Collins has been remembered as a great storyteller by those who knew him.

The 14-year-old boy from the Kamilaroi tribe was critically injured during a horror rollover last week and passed away early Sunday morning, police confirmed.

Indigenous leader of the St George Dancers Gordon Lister paid tribute to his "Bandaarr" (kangaroo), describing him as an avid listener.

"His ears always pricked up when you'd tell him a story - that's why I called him my Bandaarr," he said.

"I remember him as such a well-mannered kid who loved Indigenous culture."

"He was always soaking everything up which is why he was going to be my next storyteller."

Williki spent most of his younger years living in St George where he played junior rugby league before moving to Toowoomba recently.

A minute's silence was observed in Sunday's A-grade rugby league grand final between the Chinchilla Bulldogs and Wallumbilla/ Surat Red Bulls in honour of Williki while this weekend's junior carnival clash in Roma will also pay tribute.

The teenager was airlifted to hospital by the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter, following the crash on the Carnarvon Highway around 6pm on August 19 at Wellesley, 40km south of Surat.

A woman in her 30s was also airlifted with serious injuries, while four other people, including two teenagers, were taken to St George Hospital in stable condition.

The four have since been released from hospital.

The news caps off a horror fortnight on southwest roads, following the death of a man who fell from a ute near Dirranbandi on Friday night.

Queensland Road Safety Awareness Week began on Monday.