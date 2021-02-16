CRASH UPDATE: Latest condition report on 19yo victim

The man involved in a horrific collision near Lawrence has had his condition downgraded to ‘serious’.

On February 17 emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision that unfolded near a sharp bend on Pringles Way, approximately 14km northeast of Lawrence.

It is understood the silver utility left the road and collided with a tree.

The Gurranang man sustained significant leg injuries and was airlifted via Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital where he has remained in a critical condition until this week.

It is understood investigations are continuing into the cause of the collision.